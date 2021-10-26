Covid’s CPI: divergence in the G7 opposes senators from Amazonas on the eve of the report’s vote

BRASILIA — Senators from the majority group of Covid’s CPI, the so-called “G7”, may arrive without consensus in voting on the final report by Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), scheduled to be considered by the commission this Tuesday. The impasse involves two Amazonian parliamentarians from different political groups, the president of the collegiate, Omar Aziz (PSD), and Eduardo Braga (MDB). They differ on how the document should address the oxygen crisis in Manaus, one of the most dramatic chapters in the pandemic in Brazil.

On the one hand, Braga presented at the end of last week a proposal to add to Renan’s text in which he asked that the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima (PSC), his political opponent, be included in the list of possible indictees. He is also considering presenting a parallel vote, in case the rapporteur does not accept his suggestion. The text is already being drafted by the parliamentarian’s office.

— It’s strange, because it seems that Renan intends to comply with all my addendum, just not the part of the indictment because Omar (Aziz) doesn’t want to. But I will fight to the end. I can be defeated, no problem, but I will fight. Now, if I miss the addendum, I will cast a separate vote on the report.

For the emedebist, it is “shameful” for the CPI to complete the work without the indictment of Lima. Braga also considers that the commission did not fulfill its role in investigating the crisis in Amazonas, which is why the collegiate was created.

— I defend that he (Wilson Lima) be indicted for the crimes he committed against public health, the health issue in the state of Amazonas. He and the health secretary. They committed crimes and need to pay for it – Braga said – It will be difficult for people to understand the result without them. It’s shameful. The crisis in Amazonas was the determining fact that gave rise to the CPI.

Omar Aziz resists the idea, claiming that the governor is already a defendant in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). But the emedebista counters, saying that the governor was denounced in the case that involves the purchase of respirators, not for the lack of oxygen in the state during the height of the pandemic.

— You can’t deal with this issue with double standards. How can I report some, including for crimes of “fake news”, and not others who committed crimes directly linked to the pandemic, with lack of oxygen and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment)? It doesn’t make sense,” Braga declared.

According to lawmakers involved in the discussions, Aziz would be willing to give in, as long as Renan also included state deputy Fausto Júnior (PRTB), who chaired the parliamentary committee in the state’s assembly on the health crisis.

A new discussion on the subject should take place this Monday night, in an attempt to try to pacify the issue, at Aziz’s house. Senators believe, however, that it is difficult to contemplate both sides and someone will be dissatisfied.

Braga has already warned that his position is firm and will only appear if there is any opening from Renan to accept his recommendation.