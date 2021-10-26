CPI final report calls for Bolsonaro’s removal from all social networks | Covid’s CPI

The final report of Covid’s CPI, registered this Tuesday morning (26) in the Senate system, calls for the removal of President Jair Bolsonaro from all social networks.

The request is sent to the General Counsel of the Senate, which will have to call the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

The idea gained momentum at the CPI after Bolsonaro made, in live last Thursday (21), mention of a false news that associates vaccination against Covid-19 with the development of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). After negative repercussion, the transmission record was deleted by YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

CPI calls for banishment of Bolsonaro from social networks and 10 new indictments in report

The final version of the CPI report, which calls for the indictment of Bolsonaro, plus 75 people and 2 companies for alleged crimes committed during the pandemic, will be voted on this Tuesday.

“For this reason, among the referrals of this report, will be the request to the General Counsel of the Senate, to represent the STF and the Attorney General of the Republic, in order to promote the accountability of the President of the Republic and handle the ADVOSF the due precautionary actions to plead the immediate interruption of criminal continuity, ensuring public order and the useful result of any future process, through the determination of the President’s removal from all social networks, for the protection of the Brazilian population”, the report states. .

The text also says that, by spreading false news and attacks on institutions, Bolsonaro is not simply disseminating a personal opinion. In the assessment of the report, Bolsonaro, as president of the Republic, makes statements that have “the nature of an official decision”.

“It is important to reiterate that the propagation of false information and attacks on institutions are not limited to Jair Bolsonaro’s personal opinion. Upon assuming the Presidency of the Republic, he assumed the responsibilities and attributions of the position he holds, so that his statements have the nature of official decisions, which strongly influence the population. Thus, it is concluded that the President was a relevant actor in the propagation of false mass communication regarding the covid-19 pandemic.”

Declaration of Bolsonaro

This was the first time Facebook and Instagram removed a Bolsonaro live. In March 2020, platforms took off the air a video recorded in which he appears causing crowds on a walk in Brasília.

On the live, Bolsonaro mentioned a fake news report that official reports from the UK would have suggested that fully vaccinated people would be developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) “much faster than anticipated”.

Wanted by g1, the UK Department of Health and Welfare claims the publication is from a website that propagates “fake news” and conspiracy theories and says the story is not true.

The false news mentioned by Bolsonaro was posted on the conspiracy website beforeitnews.com, which publishes text saying that vaccines track those vaccinated and that millions of people have died from the vaccines.