Cristiano Ronaldo vents and sends a message directly to United fans after humiliation against Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo used his social media to speak out after Manchester United 0 x 5 Liverpool

the star Cristiano Ronaldo showed your dissatisfaction with the 5-0 rout Manchester United suffered against Liverpool, in last Sunday’s classic, by Premier League.

In a post on social networks, the Portuguese valued the support of the fans of red devils and he said that it is up to the group to deliver more on the field.

“Sometimes the result isn’t what we’re fighting for. Sometimes the score isn’t what we wanted. And that’s up to us, just us, because there’s no one else to blame. , incredible in their constant support. They deserve more than that, much more, and it’s up to us to deliver. The time is now!”, said Cristiano in his Instagram.

Ronaldo, United’s great highlight of the season so far, was almost sent off in the match after kicking midfielder Curtis Jones, who was down.

The ace also scored a beautiful goal, but it was annulled after a review by the VAR.

If CR7’s season is good, with six goals in nine games, the “Red Devils” is not.

The team comes from four games without a win in the Premier League and fell to the 7th placement, with 14 spots.

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s work is being well questioned and the pressure on a team that has invested so much for this season is strong.

the next game of red devils will be against the tottenham, away from home, next weekend, with broadcast for the ESPN at the Star+.