crowd goes to procession of pastor who announced his resurrection

Goiania – The body of Pastor Huber Carlos Rodrigues, who wrote that he would be resurrected after three days and attracted a crowd in procession, was buried this Tuesday morning (October 26), in Goiatuba, in the southern region of Goiás. Hundreds of people were present. at the door of the city’s funeral home, for hours and in the rain, to follow up on the case. The burial was only carried out after the priest’s wife was convinced that he would no longer be resurrected.

Rodrigues’ body was at the funeral home this Friday (10/22). Videos show a crowd awaiting the procession. Several people filmed everything, believing the pastor could be resurrected, and sang in his honor. A live was even made on Facebook, with 11 thousand people online.

Despite people’s expectations and expectations, as the pastor was not resurrected, the funeral was held at 12:30 am.

See video:

Death

The pastor died of cardiorespiratory complications in a hospital in Itumbiara, 55 km from Goiatuba. In a letter, signed in 2008, the pastor said that he had divine revelations from the Holy Spirit and that he would go through a “mystery of God”, where he would be resurrected at 11:30 pm – three days after his death. The deadline ended on Monday night (25/10).

“My physical integrity has to be fully preserved, as I will be dead for three days, and on the 3rd day, I will be resurrected. My body during the three days will not have a bad smell or decompose, because God Himself will have prepared my flesh and my brain to go through this experience”, he wrote in the document.

The statement was signed by two witnesses at the time. After death, the pastor’s body was kept in a refrigerated place at the funeral home. The three-day deadline was respected at the request of the family.

Resurrection

Also in the declaration, the pastor affirmed that, through his resurrection, people will start to hear the message of God and to believe in it. “I will not be the light, but I will testify to the light, the true light that has come into the world and enlightens all people.

Through a statement, the City of Goiatuba informed that the Sanitary Surveillance even notified the funeral home to carry out the immediate burial of the body, observing a resolution that provides for the Sanitary Control and Inspection of the Transfer of Human Remains.

The couple had been together for 26 years and had no children.