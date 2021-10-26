Cruzeiro is 215 times more likely to fall to Serie C than access to the elite

Cruzeiro practically said goodbye to the possibility of accessing the elite of Brazilian football in 2021. The chances of a fall are 215 times greater than those of promotion this season.

According to the UFMG math department, after the 1-0 loss to Avaí, Fox adds 0.013% of the chance of classification for the First Division. The team has 39 points and occupies the 12th place in Série B, with 13 points behind Goiás, which is fourth.

With seven rounds to go before the end of the competition, Cruzeiro finds it difficult to have a regular campaign since the beginning of the season. The team never finished a round in the top ten. The best position was the 11th in the 30th round, after the 0-0 draw with Botafogo.

Away from the access, Cruzeiro sees the fall to Serie C also a little far away – there are seven points ahead of Londrina (32), first in the relegation zone. Even if you have a more comfortable situation, the chances of relegation are 215 times the number of possible access to Serie A.

Cruzeiro has a 2.8% chance of relegation to Serie C of the Brazilian Championship, according to the mathematics department at UFMG.

