Cuca preaches Atlético-MG “with his eyes wide open” for a duel with Fortaleza in the Copa do Brasil | athletic-mg

After the victory against Cuiabá, at home, Atlético-MG’s next challenge will be for the Copa do Brasil. The return match, against Fortaleza, is this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Castelão. Cuca, coach of Galo, stressed that the team needs to be alert, even after the advantage built in the first game: a 4-0 victory.

“You have to be very careful with this Wednesday game. Go in with both eyes wide open with the same disposition as the opponent who has a great team”

The Alvinegro commander stressed that he respects the Fortaleza team a lot. Current vice-leader of the Brasileirão, with 48 points, the northeastern team needs to reverse a score from 4-0 to qualify for the final of the Copa do Brasil.

Even with all this advantage, Cuca dismissed the speech that the confrontation is decided. For him, Atlético need to take the field and follow the momentum and seek another victory in the season.

– We are exposing ourselves to another decision on Wednesday, it is also another mistake, if someone thinks that something has been decided, nothing has been decided, football is very dangerous. Everything is very close, success and failure and we have to be very careful. Humility, beans and rice is what we’re going to do on Wednesday – he concluded.

“I’m very careful with things, you know? And honestly I have a lot of respect for this kind of game.”

Cuca is one of those coaches with an enviable memory of his own career. When talking about the strategy of acting on Wednesday, he indicated that he will hardly spare the team. He remembered 2009, when Fluminense almost won the South American Championship after losing the first game of the decision, to LDU, 5-1, in Ecuador. All this with Flu having a 99% chance of falling to Serie B.

Cuca was on the bench, and he remembered.

– When the return game was played, all 75,000 tickets had been sold at Maracanã. I remember talking to the board, now guys? Do we put the starting lineup or do we save the final with the thigh for Sunday that whoever loses will fall? And split. Cuca I don’t think we’re going to do four… and the field was packed. 75 thousand, it was drizzling, they made the street of fire and I said “man, we’re going to win this here” and we didn’t win the title by one goal, Fred was sent off, I remember, Amarilla sent him off. It was 3-0, you’ll remember that game. And then we tired the team a little and went to Curitiba, we got a draw and that salvation.