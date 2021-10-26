Cumbre Vieja volcano reaches its peak activity this Monday

This Monday morning, the 25th, the summit of the volcano Cumbre Vieja, on the Spanish island of La Palma, partially collapsed, opening the crater even further and leading to its peak activity, which began more than a month ago, on September 19th. According to authorities, the new larva flows have already formed a magma river for a perimeter of three kilometers. The problem would have started to intensify over the weekend, when two cracks began to open up on the summit, before it collapsed on Monday. According to Canary Islands Volcanic Institute (Involcan), the Cumbre Vieja has already emitted 50,000 tons of sulfur dioxide and started to shed more larvae after a kind of ‘new mouth’ opened in the last two days. Involcan spokesman David Calvo said the magma flows are heading south of the island and are likely to pass through areas they had not yet reached, such as the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane. 84 earthquakes resulting from the activity of the volcano were registered in La Palma until 3:00 am (by Brasília time), according to the National Geographic Institute of Spain. The three most intense exceeded the magnitude of 3.5 degrees on the Richter scale.

According to the Associated Press, Monday’s new eruptions also released a cloud of volcanic ash and local authorities are already preparing to evacuate more people from their homes. Although the larva has already totally or partially destroyed more than two thousand buildings, mainly houses, and covered more than 900 hectares of agricultural land, immediate evacuations carried out by the public authorities have so far avoided victims of the eruption. “We are in a new phase, much more intense”, described Involcan researcher Pedro Hernández in an interview with the public broadcaster RTVE. The institute even characterized the new situation as “a giant source of larvae”.