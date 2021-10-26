Cyclone bomb breaks record on the West Coast of the United States; see the images

The cyclone bomb that formed off the coast of the Northwest of the United States set a record for intensity, according to official statistics from the US National Weather Service. The minimum central pressure of the extratropical cyclone reached only 942.5 hPa.

The minimum central pressure observed at the center of the extratropical Pacific cyclone was equivalent to that of a category 3 hurricane (tropical cyclone) in the North Atlantic, as confirmed by an offshore monitoring buoy near the center of the storm.

As a result, the cyclone hundreds of kilometers off the coast of Washington and Oregon in an area between 30ºN-50ºN latitude became historic due to the lowest pressure ever seen in the area, which was confirmed by the analysis of the National Service’s Center for Ocean Forecasting United States Meteorology Department.

Historical data on this type of system is not detailed for a long period. According to National Weather Service statistics, yesterday’s cyclone bombing off the Northwest coast of the United States was the most intense seen since 1974 in the region. The third most intense occurred coincidentally last Thursday as that area of ​​the Pacific suffered from a train of cyclones, two of which were bomb-type in just three days apart.

The cyclone contributed to the formation of a mighty atmospheric river from the Pacific that dumped huge amounts of rain, with marks in some places never seen this time of year, in Central and Northern California.

Another big, powerful low approaching the North American West Coast. Bringing ALL the weather. pic.twitter.com/ZSld8sJ37Y — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) October 25, 2021

Two powerful storm systems, three days apart. Impressive side-by-side of these big swirls approaching the US & Canadian West Coast. pic.twitter.com/Ay0Mqhajak — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) October 25, 2021

Flash floods were widespread in urban areas and there were landslides. The sea became very rough on the west coast of the United States with large waves and intense gusts of wind.

At the San Francisco City Center station, Sunday was the wettest day ever seen in October and the fourth wettest day on any date since measurements began 173 years ago. The precipitation in the city of 102.1 mm was only surpassed by storms in the years 1866, 1881 and 1994.

At the Sacramento station, California’s state capital, Sunday had the highest 24-hour rainfall for October and every month of the year since records began 165 years ago. The volume in Sacramento, which went from a record drought to record rainfall in a week, reached 80% of what it rained in the 2020-2021 water year.