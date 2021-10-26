Damares reportedly used a FAB plane to give a lift to 7 of Michelle’s relatives – Politica

First Lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and Minister Damares Alves (photo: Flickr)

Minister Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights) reportedly used public resources irregularly, giving a lift on a plane from the Brazilian Forum (FAB), on August 21, to seven relatives of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The complaint came to light this Monday (25/10), in an article published by the newspaper



The globe



. According to the publication, the flight was requested by Damares with the justification of going to an event of Ptria Voluntria, a social program coordinated by Michelle, who was also on the aircraft.



what does the decree say



Federal government decree determines that ‘the delegation accompanying the authority on the Air Force Command aircraft will have strict connection with the schedule to be fulfilled, except in cases of medical or safety emergency’. At night, Damares and Michelle participated, in São Paulo, in the birthday of makeup artist and digital influencer Agustin Fernandez, a friend of the two.

The plane left Braslia with 16 passengers, including Sarita Pessoa, wife of Tourism Minister Gilson Machado. The next day, on the way back to the federal capital, the group remained: the eldest daughter, three brothers, a sister-in-law and two of Michelle’s nephews boarded. Fernandez, the birthday boy, also hitched a ride on the official return flight.

The night before, the celebration took place at a trendy restaurant in Moema, an upscale neighborhood of So Paulo, and featured a four-story cake, a table with sweets, sparkling wines, wines and a photo booth. Damares and Michelle were not the only authorities present. Gilson Machado and his wife were also at the site – the minister even risked his singing vein.



No response from Damares



Also according to the report, Damares was questioned about the trip, but was not justified. “We’ll explain. Is there any impediment in the law?”, she would have asked when approached at an event at Palcio do Planalto.

In a statement, the ministry said that it is the authority that requested the aircraft to define the criteria for filling the vacancies and that all those transported are volunteers in the social program coordinated by Michelle.

“This ministry considers that there was no irregularity in the transport of the delegation”, says the text. Also according to the ministry, Fernandez was included in the flight back to Brasilia as a volunteer in the program, as he participated in the organization of community weddings within the scope of the project. He posted a photo on social network showing his participation in a project wedding, but on September 5th.

Michelle’s staff said that the Damares portfolio would be responsible for responding. The Ministry of Tourism stated that Machado ‘completed an extensive work schedule in the municipalities of So Paulo and Boituva’, but did not explain the presence of the minister’s wife. One of Michelle’s sisters said, by telephone, that the trip was ‘personal’, while her sister-in-law asked that the ministry be contacted for clarification. Fernandez did not return.