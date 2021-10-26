Daniel Alves denies hurt with São Paulo and says he wouldn’t play for Corinthians: “I’m tricolor” | São Paulo

Without a club since leaving São Paulo, Daniel Alves opened a question box on Instagram to answer fans. Obviously, the termination process with Tricolor became the agenda, and the right-back denied any hurt with the club of heart.

“I wasn’t upset.” I wish the ending had been a different way, but as good human beings, not everything goes as we always planned, but we are always (we are) grateful,” he replied.

In another questioning, Daniel Alves denied any possibility of defending a São Paulo rival next season – in the question, the person mentioned Corinthians. The wingman is expected to return to action in early 2022, with the reopening of transfer windows (international and national).

— I wouldn’t play for a São Paulo rival. I respect all clubs and their stories, but I’m tricolor – he said.

Daniel Alves has not played since September 9, when he defended the Brazilian team in the match against Peru, in the South American Qualifiers.

The last game for São Paulo was on August 25, in a 2-2 draw with Fortaleza, still for the Copa do Brasil.

Dani Alves left São Paulo in a troubled way. After defending Brazil in the qualifiers, the player did not reappear in the CT of Barra Funda, complaining of late payments. The debt reached R$ 18 million.

The board reacted and removed Daniel Alves from activities with the group for an indefinite period, while it accelerated the negotiation for the termination of the contract. On the 16th, less than a week after the crisis, the two parties reached an agreement for the end of the commitment that was valid until the end of next year.

For the termination, Daniel Alves will receive 60 installments of R$ 400 thousand, which totals the payment of more than R$ 24 million for the termination of the agreement. São Paulo will start paying the right-back next year.

