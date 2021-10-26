Daniel Alves doesn’t popcorn, reinforces which team he loves and answers if he would play against São Paulo rivals

Daniel Alves reinforced that he supports São Paulo and that he would not defend any Tricolor rival in Brazil

Currently without a club after leaving the São Paulo, Daniel Alves opened the question box of the Instagram to interact with fans on social media.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

There was no lack of questions about his former club. Asked about his heart team, the ace didn’t stay on the fence and went back to reiterating his love for the Morumbi club.

Daniel Alves left São Paulo in mid-September this year and still raced against time in the search for a new team. However, after some consultations, the ace was left with nowhere to act and will now only be able to return to the pitch from January 2022.

Even though he is still deciding his future, Daniel Alves hit the hammer on which clubs he will not defend: São Paulo’s rivals. Asked if he would act for Corinthians, saints or palm trees, the right-back refused to play in any of the other three giants of São Paulo.

According to diary information sport, the right-back should really continue with his career in Europe, since he wants to be in the ‘main scenario’ to be accompanied by coach Tite and still fight for a spot in the next world Cup, in Qatar, in 2022.