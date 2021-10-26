Daughter of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega reveals her father’s health status

Mafê Nobrega, daughter of humorist Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and businesswoman Andreá Filomena, spoke about the state of health of her father, who underwent catheterization last Thursday (21).

The young woman, who is pursuing a career in fashion, explained that she was shaken by the comedian’s hospitalization, but that despite the scare, he is recovering well.

“Thank God he’s fine and he’s being looked after by the best doctors, an extremely reliable team. I talk to him literally all the time. We’re very close and we have a very strong relationship. Whenever he gets sick, I get shaken, for sure,” she explained in an interview with Quem.

She also stressed that she was celebrating the birthday of her first brand in a mall in Rio de Janeiro, and only continued the event when she learned that her father was getting better.

“We talked a lot and he was doing very well. I held the event because I knew he was doing well,” he explained.

Carlos Alberto’s health status

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega underwent a catheterization last Thursday (21), around 12pm. The information was confirmed by the SBT advisory to the UOL.

The test result is not yet available. According to the team, the 85-year-old actor is doing well and “is resting in his room”.

On Tuesday (19), the artist felt bad while recording at SBT and was referred to Hospital Sírio Libanês, where he was diagnosed with mild arrhythmia.

Also according to the press office, he is already returning to the recordings today.

In February of this year, the comedian and his wife were hospitalized with covid-19. They had no major complications and Carlos Alberto was discharged after 10 days of hospitalization.