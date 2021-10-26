Dayane gets tired of the shack and throws Rico into a corner in A Fazenda 13: ‘Enough’ · TV News

After the fight Rico Melquiades picked up with Tati Quebra Barraco in A Fazenda 13, Dayane Mello announced that he was going to step away from the ex-MTV. The model said that he needs to respect people and that he will no longer be with him so as not to harm his own game. “That’s enough for me,” he declared.

“You don’t call a woman of almost 50 years who is a mother, who is a grandmother, lazy. Can you imagine her children seeing this? This is very ugly,” explained the former Big Brother Italia participant in a conversation with Aline Mineiro. “But she also lowered the level, both of them lowered,” warned the ex-panicat.

“But he’s the one who buys the fight, I’m not going to condone it,” said Dayane. “I’m going to back away. I don’t want to fight, I don’t want the time to come when he becomes my enemy. He’s going to want to fight me, I’m going to take ten steps back,” she continued.

“Yesterday he wanted to pick a fight again, he mistreated me. Everyone in the greatest vibe [boa], and him wanting to be the protagonist of the situation. When he starts to mistreat people, regardless of who he is, I don’t admit it,” followed the model. “But don’t say anything, I’ll walk away slowly,” she asked.

“And he’s a big M! Manipulates people. Now that I’ve walked away, he’s trying to get inside other people’s minds. Didn’t you see him approaching Sol?”, he said, referring to Rico’s friendship with Solange Gomes.

Dayane later pulled Valentina Francavilla aside and warned her of her decision, but gave another justification. “What did he do to Erasmus [Viana] it was inhumane. The guy who always helped him,” he said, referring to the fact that Rico had rooted for the fitness influencer to lose the game of contention last Sunday (24) because he was eliminated by him.

Check out:

