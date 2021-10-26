Dayane plays Gabriela Pugliesi’s fans in Erasmo’s face · TV News

In A Fazenda 2021, Dayane Mello played in the face of Erasmo Viana, who is supported by Gabriela Pugliesi, ex-wife of the fitness influencer. This Monday (25), the model commented on her friend’s support, which left the pawn ashamed.

“I found Ga’s comment funny [Gabriela], she said: ‘Go, he’s single’. I said: ‘Love, we’re friends,'” commented the former Big Brother Italia, visibly altered after drinking a few glasses of wine. “Do you think she’s watching us?”, asked Viana.

Dayane replied to the confinement colleague and sent the message: “Okay! She said she was going to help me.” “Oh, good,” pointed out the model, who was upset with the information about his former lover.

However, he decided to go out on top of the story and gossiped about his ex-wife’s new relationship, who dates rapper Tulio Dek. “I heard that the guy is dying of jealousy of me,” Viana said, and Dayane agreed: “Die, die! And the boyfriend says: ‘Oh, that one!'”.

During the chat, Erasmo also said that he held training on topics such as sexism and racism for confinement. “I debated several things, I prepared myself, but here, everything changes. One thing that awakens a side in me that isn’t very good is competitiveness, I’m very competitive and, because I’m very competitive, I can sometimes be rude,” he said. .

Check out some excerpts from the dialogue:

