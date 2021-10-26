Dell brings new all-in-one modular computer to Brazil

Product is aimed at the corporate segment

Dell is bringing to Brazil a new line of All-in-One computers aimed at the corporate market. The company also announced other desktop and notebook models specific to this segment. The main one, the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra is a modular PC and has different configurations.

The design is familiar and common to many AIO PCs, you see the monitor and you’re done. The difference is that the Dell put all the hardware in a compact module that sits on the monitor stand that goes up to 40 inches. The OptiPlex 7090 Ultra desktop can be customized with different levels of hardware. All CPU options are 11th generation Intel Core, 4 to 64GB of memory and multiple storage options.

CPU

Intel Core i3-1115G4 (2C/4T 3.0GHz to 4.1GHz, TDP 28W, 6MB cache)

(2C/4T 3.0GHz to 4.1GHz, TDP 28W, 6MB cache) Intel Core i5-1145G7 (4C/8T 2.6GHz to 4.4GHz, TDP 28W, 8MB cache)

(4C/8T 2.6GHz to 4.4GHz, TDP 28W, 8MB cache) Intel Core i7-1185G7 (4C/8T 3.0GHz to 4.8GHz, TDP 28W, 12MB cache)

RAM memory (all DDR4 3200 MHz)



– Continues after advertising –

4GB – 1 of 4GB

8GB – 1 of 8GB

8GB – 2 of 4GB

16GB – 1 of 16GB

16GB – 2 of 8GB

32GB – 1 of 32GB

32GB – 2 of 16GB

64GB – 2 of 32GB

Storage

1TB or 2TB 5400 RPM

or 5400 RPM 500 GB 7,200 RPM, Opal 2.0 FIPS with self-encryption

7,200 RPM, Opal 2.0 FIPS with self-encryption 500 or 1TB GB 7,200 RPM

or GB 7,200 RPM M.2 2230, 128GB/256GB/512GB 3rd generation NVMe PCIe x4, Class 35 SSD

3rd generation NVMe PCIe x4, Class 35 SSD SSD M.2 2230, 256GB NVMe PCIe x4 3rd Generation, Class 35 Drive with Self Encryption

NVMe PCIe x4 3rd Generation, Class 35 Drive with Self Encryption M.2 2280, 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB , 3rd generation NVMe PCIe x4, Class 40 SSD

, 3rd generation NVMe PCIe x4, Class 40 SSD SSD M.2 2280, 256GB/512GB/1TB NVMe PCle x4 3rd generation, Class 40, self-encrypting drive

NVMe PCle x4 3rd generation, Class 40, self-encrypting drive Memory Intel Optane H20, 512GB 3rd generation PCIe NVMe x4

3rd generation PCIe NVMe x4 eMMC 32GB or 64GB only compatible with Ubuntu

You can also choose different technical assistance packages, security software and keyboard and mouse, in addition to operating systems Windows 10 or Ubuntu. As it is a fully customizable product, it is necessary to contact Dell to make the purchase.

The other computers launched by the company is the Dell Optiplex 7090, which Dell calls “micro small form factor” and is equipped with an Intel Core i7-10700T, 8GB DDR4 and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2, Class 35 SSD. In this configuration, the PC costs BRL 8,322.00. You can choose up to 32GB DRR4 and 512GB SSD or 1TB hard drive.



– Continues after advertising –

The Dell OptiPlex 5090 is fully customizable offering from a Pentium G6405T to an i7-11700T, in 4GB to 64GB DDR4 2666 MHz and multiple storage options similar to those available for the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra. As of today, they are available as well. new 2-in-1 notebook models, the Latitude 7420 and Latitude 7320 (14″ and 13″ screens) and several different configurations.

ANALYSIS: Avell B.ON – Intel EVO in action on a beautiful notebook

Model brings an excellent balance between portability, performance and design



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.