Deputies file crime-news against Bolsonaro for associating vaccine and AIDS

posted on 10/25/2021 18:14 / updated on 10/25/2021 18:25



(credit: Reproduction/Youtube )

Opposition parliamentarians filed, this Monday (25/10), a criminal report in the Supreme Court (STF) against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) for associating vaccine against covid-19 and AIDS. The president’s speeches were given last Thursday (21) during his weekly live.

In the complaint, presented by the Psol bench in the Chamber and signed by deputy Túlio Gadêlha (PDT-PE), they accuse the Chief Executive of “violations to the Penal Code, infraction of preventive sanitary measure and danger to the life or health of others , to the Federal Constitution, principle of morality, to the Law of Administrative Impropriety and crime of responsibility”.

No Twitter, a líder do partido na Casa, Talíria Petrone (PSol-RJ), enfatizou que a notícia-crime tem a intenção de que a Suprema Corte reconheça a culpa de Bolsonaro “pela mentira que associa as vacinas contra Covid ao HIV/Aids . This genocide cannot get away with such an absurdity,” he wrote.

Our mandate, together with the bench of @psolnacamara and the deputy @tuliogadelha, will file a criminal report in the STF against Bolsonaro, for the lie that links Covid vaccines to HIV/Aids. This genocide cannot get away with such an absurdity! — Talíria Petrone (@taliriapetrone) October 25, 2021

Gadêlha endorsed the parliamentarian’s words: “We have just filed a criminal report against Bolsonaro in the STF for the fake news in which he associated the vaccination against Covid-19 with the AIDS virus (HIV). Here or in The Hague, he will answer for the crimes he committed”, he stated on the social network.

Along with the bench of the @psolnacamara, we have just filed a criminal report against Bolsonaro in the STF through fake news in which he linked the vaccination against Covid-19 to the AIDS virus (HIV). Here or in The Hague, he will answer for the crimes he committed. — Túlio Gadêlha (@tuliogadelha) October 25, 2021

understand the case



Last Thursday (21), Bolsonaro read, in the weekly live, two news from the websites Stylo Urbano and Coletividade Evolutiva, which, based on non-existent ‘official’ reports from the United Kingdom, stated that people with full immunization against covid- 19 became more vulnerable to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

After disclosing the information, which is untrue, the president said that he would not read the news in its entirety so as not to suffer sanctions from social networks. “I’m not going to read to you here, because I might have problems with my live. I don’t want the live to ‘fall’. I want to give concrete information”, he pointed out.