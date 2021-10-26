Deputy reports dissatisfaction of truck drivers with the government: ‘R$ 400 aid was seen as alms’

Wallace Landim, the Chorão, says that the benefit covers only 13% of the supply of a truck: ‘Another extinguished balloon for the category of collecting government promises’, says one of the leaders of the category

Cleia Viana/Chamber of Deputies Federal Deputy Nereu Crispim (PSL-RS) defends the creation of a stabilization fund to control fuel prices in Brazil



the federal deputy Nereus Crispin (PSL-RS), president of the Mixed Parliamentary Front of Autonomous and CLT truck drivers, told the Young pan that the R$400 diesel allowance promised by the president Jair Bolsonaro “got bad” among truck drivers and was seen as “alms” by the category. In groups of Whatsapp, workers also criticized the promise of the head of the federal Executive, classified as “bad joke” and “small talk”. “This aid of 400 reais, within the group, was very bad. It was seen as alms, an opportunist electoral assistance. The truck drivers understood that there will be another part of the population that will only be assisted by assistance”, he said to the report. “At that 2018 stoppage, Bolsonaro recorded a video supporting the category, implying that he would objectively address the issue of truck drivers. The category does not want differentiated treatment, but in relation to some problems, he said he would solve it. People call me a traitor, but last year I was the third who voted the most with the government. I’m not against the president, I’m in favor of Brazil and the solution to truck drivers”, continues the congressman.

In a statement, the president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), wallace lacy, known as “Chorão”, states that the amount of aid covers only 13% of the full supply of a truck – around 80 liters for a capacity of 600 liters. “A proposal that doesn’t solve anything and is another ‘unlit balloon’ for the category of collecting promises from the government that it helped to elect”, says the text. Chorão highlights that the strike, approved in mid-October and scheduled for November 1st, is maintained. Claims are also upheld. “We want stability in fuel prices, a cushion to ease volatility, a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy, special retirement from twenty-five years of contribution and, above all, we want respect and compliance with the Minimum Floor Law of Shipping”, adds the text. “There is no reason for the federal government not to meet the demands of those who did not leave the country behind and worked so that nothing would be lacking for any Brazilian”, he concludes.

As Young Pan showed, the government canceled a meeting with representatives of truck drivers that was scheduled for Thursday, 28, claiming that it had been reported by the press that the ministers of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, and Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, would participate in the meeting , which would not be true. “This is not true. Also because Minister Tarcisio is the only person with whom the category does not want to talk. In two and a half years of government, he has not delivered anything to the truck drivers”, evaluates Nereu Crispim. The e-mail informing the cancellation of the agenda was sent by the server Kátia Veras, chief of staff of the Special Secretariat for Social Articulation, an agency of the Secretariat of Government (Segov).