Despite the pandemic, global concentration of greenhouse gases hits record in 2020 | National Newspaper

“Exceeding the temperature targets will lead to a destabilized world and endless suffering. We’re nowhere near where science says we should be.”

The alert was from office of UN for the climate. To achieve the goal of Paris Agreement, emissions are expected to halve by 2030, but the report’s conclusion is that, based on promises made so far, they should reach the end of the decade 16% higher.

Another survey, by the World Meteorological Organization, also highlighted that we are very far from the goals set in the historic 2015 agreement.

The report found that greenhouse gas concentrations reached record levels last year, despite a temporary drop in emissions during lockdowns to contain the pandemic.

The World Meteorological Organization has sent a tough scientific message to negotiators who will represent around 200 countries in the UN Climate Conference from next Sunday (31). Even if emissions are quickly reduced to zero, high temperatures are likely to persist for decades.

The secretary general of the WMO, Petteri Taalas, showed great concern with the Amazon.

“We’ve already seen some alarming signs that, for example, the forest ecosystem, which was a large carbon basin, has now become a source of carbon emissions, which is alarming”.

The Jornal Nacional reporter asked what message he would send to President Jair Bolsonaro on the eve of the Glasgow meeting. Taalas replied that, as a representative of the United Nations, he should not advise governments, but left a message.

“Anyone has to differentiate short-term economic benefits from long-term economic losses.”

National Institute for Space Research researcher Luciana Gatti led the study used in this excerpt of the report. She highlighted that the most dramatic scenario is in Brazil.