DJ Ivis leaves prison after three months and generates revolt among internet users

After three months in prison, music producer Iverson de Souza Araújo, also known as DJ Ivis, had his freedom granted by the Single Court of the Judicial District of Eusébio, in Ceará.

According to information from Diário do Nordeste, Ivis left jail last Friday (22). Accompanied by his lawyer, he was seen trying to hide his face with a dark cloth.

Now Ivis will respond in freedom for the domestic violence lawsuit filed by his ex-wife, the influencer Pamella Holanda. The musician had been at the prison’s criminological screening and observation center since July, when he was arrested in a luxury condominium in Fortaleza.

It is worth noting that DJ Ivis’ freedom only came after seven habeas corpus requests. Last month the artist had his request even denied by the Supreme Court (STF).

On social networks, the release of Ivis caused revolt among internet users, who insisted on exposing all their indignation. “Unbelievable that they released DJ Ivis and there are already people licking the guy. Pqp, q nojoooo”, fired a Twitter user.

“Dj Ivis released, it only proves how much justice in Brazil is rotten”, “I hope that after the case of the dj ivis they stop asking why we are afraid to report it”, “Dj ivis assaulted the woman WITH EVIDENCE was arrested and released 3 months dps is right filth”, were other criticisms.

Recently Pamella Holanda decided to vent on her Instagram profile about mental health after her split from DJ Ivis. The influencer, who was the victim of several aggressions from her ex-husband, celebrated being free and healthy.

“If victimizing paralyzes you. If you let yourself be treated like a poor man, put you in the place of one. And we were not born to be miserable, petty, limited, labeled… I was physically, psychologically, morally abused and I never retaliated, I never answered anyone, I never lost my peace nor wasted my energy on absolutely any of this because today I am free. And if I had to pay that price to be free, I would pay a thousand times over,” she began. “I write this without even seeing myself crying, but happy because I’m free. Owner of me. I have the power of choice, decision. I have peace. The world may make any noise, but my silence is supported first by the One who never gave up on me, and by the certainty that I did the right thing. For me and Mel. Before, I used to repeat to myself, deceiving myself, ‘all for my family’. Today I repeat it in truth: everything for my daughter”, he vented.