DJ Ivis surprises and deletes photos with Xand Avião

After four months in prison for assaulting his ex-wife, Pâmella Holanda, DJ Ivis finally won his freedom last Friday(22). The musician had been detained since July 14 in a maximum security prison in Ceará.

After leaving prison over the weekend, the artist erased all the photos he had with Xand Avião, who was his friend before the controversial episode.

In addition to deleting photos alongside the singer, DJ Ivis also deleted records where he appeared alongside several artists from the Vybbe office, where he was a part. The company announced the end of the contract with the musician soon after the matter took over social networks.

DJ Ivis accumulates over 1 million followers on his Instagram. At the time of controversy, the musician gained the support of a small portion of the public and saw his numbers increase on social networks.

Xand Airplane and DJ Ivis. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Revolt

After the announcement of the release of DJ Ivis, Pâmella Holanda, the musician’s ex-wife, used her social networks to vent about the court decision.

“Thank you for all the messages of support, affection and especially concern for me and my daughter Mel. We are doing well as far as possible. But than in Justice we trust in God. Who has sustained us, given us strength and enlightened us in every step we take. Me and Mel are one”, she said.

And he continued: “Obviously I don’t feel safe or fully satisfied with the current facts, but I need to honor my professional commitments and continue with my personal obligations, taking all possible measures for safety, not only physical, but emotional“, he wrote.

