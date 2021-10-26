Do covid-19 vaccines cause AIDS? – Monitor R7

Posts on Twitter and Facebook spread the information that coronavirus vaccines can make it easier for people to develop AIDS. The posts include shortcuts to publications on the Stylo Urbano and Coletividade Evolutiva websites.

According to these websites, the conclusion is in the reports of Public Health England, the UK health authority. The text on the Stylo Urbano website was based on an article published on the British website The Exposé.

The main conclusion, about the possibility of vaccines favoring the development of AIDS, is in a column, which is part of a table credited to Public Health England (PHE). This column indicates what would be “weeks before total immune system failure”.

President Jair Bolsonaro cited this information in his weekly live on Thursdays on the 21st. He said official reports from the UK Government “suggest” that the fully vaccinated are developing AIDS “much faster than anticipated”. The president even suggested that his audience try to read the news. “I won’t read it here because I might have problems with my ‘live’.”

Despite not having read the text, the president had problems with live. The video was removed from Bolsonaro’s accounts, both on Facebook and Instagram. “Our policies do not allow for claims that Covid-19 vaccines kill or can cause serious harm to people,” a company spokesman said. Scientific studies have so far shown that anti-Covid vaccines are safe.

The PHE study actually has a table similar to the one used in the posts, but the column doesn’t exist in the original, as you can see in the image below. The texts that present the added tables also do not explain where they got this information about the possibility of vaccines transmitting AIDS.

The original tables only show the status of vaccination in England and how many people had coronavirus cases that week. The texts that present the modified tables do not explain what data or calculations were used to reach the conclusion of the added column, as the study does not talk about AIDS.

Furthermore, it is not the weakening or strengthening of the immune system that causes AIDS. The disease is transmitted by a virus when there is direct contact with the blood, semen, or vaginal fluids of an infected person. It is the infection that causes the patient to have immunity problems.

National and international health agencies, such as Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and the WHO (World Health Organization), ensure that vaccines have undergone several tests before being made available to the public and are safe.