Doctor shows difference in the effect of covid in the lung of vaccinated and unvaccinated

Doctor made a comparison with lung images of those who did not receive the immunizing against Covid. Vaccinated people have an organ that is much less affected by the disease



Physician Samedyar Durrani, from the Deer Valley Medical Center, in the United States, revealed to the British newspaper the sun further evidence of the importance of vaccination against covid-19. It shows two x-rays of two different people – one vaccinated against the disease and the other not.

In the image of the immunized person, it is possible to see more black areas, which signals a normal functioning of the organs. In the person who did not receive the immunizing agent, more clear areas appear, which indicates blockages in the organs and limitation of oxygen flow. Look:

Image: Dr. Sam Durani

Vaccination is essential so that, if the patient is infected with the coronavirus, he does not have severe cases of covid-19 and needs to be hospitalized and intubated.

“When we receive a vaccinated patient in the emergency room and who is infected, he may even have shortness of breath, but when we do the tests, we realize that the picture is not even remotely the same as that of non-immunized people”, said the doctor.

Facts docs know- We can tell which Covid patients are vaccinated by their Chest CT scans — Sam Durrani, MD (@sweetdoodmd) August 27, 2021

“The only people who are really getting sick are the ones who haven’t been vaccinated,” said Dr. Sam Durrani, deputy chief of staff at the Honor Health Deer Valley Medical Center and who currently serves as the head of the Covid-19 Task Force. Honor Health Network. “[Eles] they often require ventilation and oxygen, especially in some of these really deep X-rays we’re seeing.”

By looking at the images and the damage the virus can do to the lungs, Dr. Durrani justifies why people take their doses.

“The vaccine is working extremely well and is preventing the virus from progressing to pneumonia or infiltrating the lungs,” said Dr. Durani, known for his thoughtful bedside attitude and operational talent. “When you take a dose you can get a little sick, but eventually your body recognizes it, attacks you and you don’t get hospitalized, you don’t put on a respirator, it’s profoundly effective.”

When you make medical decisions You can listen to an NBA player who believes the earth is flat. You can listen to the host of fear factor who used to make people eat bugs for money You can listen to politicians 🙄 Or you can listen to your doctors👇🏽https://t.co/az1mGVZtsC — Sam Durrani, MD (@sweetdoodmd) October 25, 2021

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from covid-19 than those who have not received the vaccine. In addition, according to the CDC, less than 1% of those immunized who are infected end up dying from the disease.

