Dollar outlines high with market attentive to Brasília and inflation on the rise

O dollar rehearsed high compared to real this Tuesday, with investors analyzing the local combo of economic indicators and paying attention to the breathing of the US currency abroad.

The market still kept its eyes focused on Brasilia after the flood on the eve of worsening reviews for the economy in the wake of the deterioration in the perception of risk to public accounts after the government confirmed plans to break the spending ceiling.

The dollar in cash rose 0.35%, to 5.5717 reais, at 9:48 am. At B3, the first-maturity dollar futures gained 0.24% at 5.5755 reais.

Abroad, the coins emerging markets reduced gains to 0.17% against the dollar, while the US currency zeroed losses against rivals from rich countries.

The domestic foreign exchange market has been closely following the events surrounding monetary policy, with financial institutions boosting bets to increase interest rates according to inflation speeds up.

The IBGE informed this morning that the IPCA-15 (taken as a preview of inflation measured by the IPCA) recorded the biggest high for October since 1995.

As a result, the interest rate market was once again feeling strong pressure, with short-term rates –more reactive to expectations for Selic decisions– in a spike of almost 40 basis points.

Futures contracts on B3 pointed to an average interest rate of almost 10% in early 2022, well above the 6.25% now.

In the wake of the same reasons, the rate embedded in forward exchange contracts of the real for one year closed the day before above 10% per annum for the first time since January 2017.

This interest is a measure of the return offered by the real, and its increase may offer some cushion to the Brazilian currency, which is still seen under strong pressure from the political and fiscal side, aggravated by the risk of an even more negative delta of economic growth in the passage of 2021 to 2022.

“The pressure on the real will increase even more in 2022, when financial conditions become more restrictive and if the government and the Congress to relax fiscal consolidation with an eye on elections,” strategists from Société Générale said in a report.

Throughout Monday, several analysis houses revised upwards estimates for the dollar. Bank of America, for example, started to see the currency at 5.70 reais at the end of 2022.

