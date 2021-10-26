Dr. Jairo · Pepper is good for the heart and makes the immune system stronger

If you like pepper, there is good news for you. Research presented at the American Heart Association’s 2020 Scientific Sessions suggested that all that heat that peppers cause makes you less likely to die of heart disease or cancer, and more likely to live longer than those who don’t appreciate the stinginess of these plants. .

The study analyzed more than 4,729 previous searches from five major global health databases, which included health and diet records for more than 570,000 people in the United States, China, Iran and Italy. The researchers found that people who ate pepper had a 26% lower risk of dying from heart disease, a 23% lower risk of dying from cancer, and a 25% lower risk of dying from any cause, compared to people who rarely or never. they ate pepper.

Senior author Bo Xu, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute in Cleveland, United States, said researchers “were surprised to find that, in previously published studies, regular chili pepper consumption was associated with an overall reduction of the risk of various diseases, such as cardiovascular ones, and of cancer mortality. And that this highlights how dietary factors can play an important role in overall health.

However, researchers have tried to find a link between pepper and mortality, and have not looked for the exact reasons. For them, it is impossible to say conclusively that eating more pepper can prolong life and reduce deaths, especially from cardiovascular factors or cancer. Further research, especially evidence from randomized controlled trials, is needed to confirm these preliminary findings.

Previous research has found that peppers (of which there are many varieties, including cayenne and jalapeno) can have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-cancer and blood glucose-regulating effects. Many of the health benefits have been attributed to capsaicin, a plant compound in chili peppers, recognized for making them spicy.

Here are some other potential health benefits of pepper.

stronger immune system

Red peppers, including cayenne, are an incredible source of vitamin A, which is needed for a strong immune system and is also known to help with eye health. Peppers are also very rich in vitamin C, which helps with immune function and wound healing. A quarter cup of chopped pepper contains vitamin C for a full day.

Free radical protection

Vitamin A is also a powerful antioxidant, as are flavonoids such as beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin and cryptoxanthin, which are also abundant in chili peppers. These substances help protect the body from the effects of free radicals generated during stress and illness, which can contribute to cell damage.

Lower “Bad” Cholesterol Levels

Cayenne pepper is known to lower blood cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, raise HDL cholesterol and prevent clotting, which can help prevent heart attacks and strokes. A large population-based cohort study, published in the journal PLoS One in 2017, it found that eating red pepper was associated with a 13% lower incidence of death from heart disease and stroke.

higher metabolism

More than two-thirds of American adults are overweight or obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which can increase the risk of hypertension, type 2 diabetes and coronary artery disease.

While there are many factors that contribute to weight gain, dietary changes can help boost metabolism. Capsaicin can slightly increase your metabolism, helping you burn more calories, both at rest and during exercise, and can increase the amount of fat you burn.

Less intestinal inflammation

It’s not just what’s in chili peppers that offer health benefits – how your body responds to that tangy heat is also a factor. When you bite into a chili pepper, the capsaicin binds to a receptor that communicates with other cells and tells the brain immediately that it’s hot.

When capsaicin binds to the same receptor in your digestive tract, it produces a chemical called anandamide. A study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2017 found that anandamide reduces inflammation in the intestine, which can be caused by inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), ie ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

