Driver uses body to protect car from hailstorm – News

A zealous driver used his own body to protect his car from a heavy hailstorm that recently descended on Sydney, Australia. The hilarious pic was shared on TikTok.

“When life doesn’t throw you lemons,” wrote the post, which attracted more than 1.2 million views.

“I can confirm this guy had a **** day today,” the caption on the recording read.

According to the Daily Mail tabloid, the hailstorm pictured above lasted for several hours and hit several parts of the city with sizable boulders.

There is still no information about the condition of the car after the owner’s attempt to protect it. Nor is it known if the boy came out of the unusual situation in one piece.

However, his effort to avoid any damage to the car he loved ended up being duly recognized by internet users. As well as the lack of a service essential to the vehicle’s integrity…

“The love between man and car,” exalted a tiktoker.

“Tell me you are uninsured without telling me you are uninsured,” remarked a second.

A hailstorm with “coronavirus format” haunted residents in Mexico. Check it out below!