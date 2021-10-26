Dune sets Zack Snyder’s Justice League record on US HBO Max

Dune broke a record set by the version of Zack Snyder in Justice League at HBO Max. According to data from Samba TV echoed by Variety, the movie of Denis Villeneuve is now the most watched production of the platform. streaming on its debut weekend (Thursday through Sunday).

According to the publication, the second version of the team film from A.D more than 1.8 million viewers took part in its first four days of availability on the platform. The epic inspired by the eponymous book of Frank Herbert was watched by more than 1.9 million people within the same period.

In the new adaptation of Dune, Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts to control the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert – with the help of his mother – and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

Frank Herbert’s book is known as one of the most complex works in science fiction history, and has already yielded a big-screen adaptation directed by David Lynch, in 1984. In Brazil, the franchise books Dune are published by Aleph Publisher.

Dune is on display in Brazilian cinemas and, according to the viewing window, it should enter 35 days then to the catalog of HBO Max.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).