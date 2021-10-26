Adriane Galisteu countered — with a touch of irony, but without losing her patience — the criticism she received from a female follower under her nose.

On TikTok, the presenter was asked: “You are beautiful, why don’t you have your nose operated to make you more beautiful?”. In response, she invited the person who made the criticism to try to respect and accept themselves.

First: when are we going to understand what serority is? Second: the nose is mine, it was born in my face. I’m 48 years old, I adore him and I suggest that you also love yourself with all your qualities and faults. May you be happy with the nose you have, the forehead you have, the teeth you have, the hair you have, in short, with yourself. It’s a joy to be able to look in the mirror and enjoy yourself. If you’ve never had this feeling, give it a try. Try to respect yourself, respect others, understand that each one is each one and that we have to be happy, because this is a gift from God, life! Let’s give importance to what really matters. said Galisteus

With more than 430,000 followers on the social network, Adriane Galisteu has published content related to the reality show “A Fazenda 13”. This week, she toured her “varandona”, the place where she is to present the Record TV program and also where she receives pedestrians before giving the result of the fields.

