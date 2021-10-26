Ecorodovias, EDP Brasil and Klabin lead highs; Ibovespa retreats By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The trades lower this morning, retreating 1.08% with 107,549 points at 10:25 am. Via (SA:), Grupo Soma (SA:) and Eztec (SA:) led the decline, while Ecorodovias (SA:), Edp Energias do Brasil (SA:) and Klabin (SA:) led the increases in the index.

UBS – UBS Group AG (SIX:) (SA:) had $2.28 billion in the third quarter of 2021, 9% higher than the gain obtained in the same period last year. The result far surpassed the expectations of analysts, who had predicted a profit of US$ 1.40 billion between July and September.

Tim (SA:) – The telecommunications operator TIM recorded an increase of 21.4% over the same period in 2020. The normalized Ebitda totaled R$ 2.167 billion, an increase of 4.5% on the same basis of comparison. Assets retreat 0.67%, to R$ 11.89.

Petrobras (SA:) – , its controlling shareholder, through the Ministry of Economy (ME), on the existence or not of studies on the possible sale of the company’s shares or any other relevant fact that must be disclosed to the market, pursuant to CVM Resolution 44/ 2021. The shares fall 1.07%, to R$ 28.73.

Ecoroads (SA:) – Ecorodovias reported R$ 141.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, . Net income attributed to controlling shareholders reached R$143.7 million from July to September, an increase of 100.7% on the same basis of comparison. The shares rise 2.18%, to R$8.92.

EDP ​​(SA:) Brazil – EDP ​​Brasil reported R$510.5 million in the third quarter of the year, an increase of 70.3% year-on-year. .

EDP ​​also announced the launch of a new buyback program for its common shares. The papers advance 1.61%, to R$ 19.55.

Neoenergia (SA:) – Neonergia recorded R$ 1.3 billion in the third quarter of the year, an increase of 57% compared to the same period last year, impacted by the cost discipline implemented by the company in an adverse scenario, mainly due to the water crisis. . Assets retreat 1.23%, to R$ 15.30.

Klabin (SA:) – Klabin presented R$1.215 billion for the third quarter, in a performance marked by a drop in indebtedness and revenue growth. The company’s net revenue grew 40% year on year, to r $ 4.358 billion, helped by price adjustments in all segments. Shares rise 0.79%, to R$24.39.

Box – Until the beginning of 2022, while trying to scale up the credit operation at the Caixa Tem digital bank before taking it to the market, said the president of the state-owned bank, Pedro Guimarães.

Agribrasil – Humbert Agribrasil asked the capital market regulator CVM to cancel the request for registration of the public offering of shares, “for market reasons”.

Goal (SA:) – A , through the extension of the 7th Series of Debentures and the issue of the 8th Series of Simple Non-Convertible Debentures. Assets fall 0.81%, to R$ 17.06.

Santos Brasil (SA:) – Santos Brasil approved the Company’s capital increase. The new capital stock is R$1,873,906,337.66, with the issue of 352,174 new shares for the amount of R$5.71. The papers rise 0.16%, to R$ 6.25.

Traders Club (SA:) – Guillermo Andres Parra Bernal resigned as a member of the TC Board of Directors. Shares retreat 0.33%, to R$ 5.98.