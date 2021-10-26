Edmilson Rodrigues received larger dose of drug after discovery of clot in leg, says doctor | Policy

The medical team that takes care of Mayor Edmilson Rodrigues, at a press conference at the trade this Monday, 25, explained the situation of the mayor, who underwent surgical procedures after feeling pain in the chest and verifying bleeding caused by the anticoagulant that Edmilson was taking.

Watch the full medical press conference:

The pulmonologist André Nunes revealed that the highest dose of anticoagulant was administered because a clot was detected in Edmilson’s calf.

SEE MORE









After a new procedure, Edmilson Rodrigues talks and breathes spontaneously

According to city hall, mayor also shows improvement in kidney function and hematological factors









More than 40 people have already donated blood to Edmilson Rodrigues; act can help other patients

Mayor is hospitalized at Porto Dias hospital

André Nunes said that this Monday is the 26th day “of a disease that manifested itself aggressively”. He said that at first, Edmilson responded well to the disease, “but in the final part we detected that there was a clot in the mayor’s leg. When there are bigger clots, we prescribe anticoagulant, which prevents thrombosis, but increases the risk of bleeding”.









City Hall makes new request for blood donation to Edmilson Rodrigues

Citizens with blood type O or A negative should contact the IHEBE