EDP ​​Brasil’s net profit rises 70.3% in the 3rd quarter and advances in the sale of hydroelectric plants

the electric EDP ​​Energias of Brazil, from the Portuguese company EDP, recorded a net profit of 510.5 million reais in the third quarter, up 70.3% compared to the same period in 2020, the company said on Monday, which advanced in the process for the sale of three hydroelectric power plants.

Profit before fees, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted between July and September totaled 753.9 million reais, up 30.1% compared to a year earlier.

The Distribution and Transmission segments were the main highlights of the quarter, highlighted the company.

“The results were clearly good,” the president of EDP in Brazil, João Marques da Cruz, told reporters, when he also highlighted the company’s efficiency in achieving the results.

In a statement, the company pointed out that the volume of distributed energy increased by 4.2% in the quarter compared to the same period in 2020, due to the recovery of economic activity and expansion in the number of customers.

At the same time, the tariff adjustment process at EDP Espírito Santo resulted in a 9.75% increase in the average consumer tariff and a 46% increase in Parcel B.

At EDP São Paulo, in turn, the approved tariff readjustment promoted a 12.4% increase in the average consumer tariff and a 32.6% increase in Parcel B.

But, in this case, the event took place after the end of the third quarter, so it had no impact on the evaluated quarter.

In Transmissão, the projects in operation presented in the quarter a Net RAP of 45.8 million reais and a regulatory Ebitda of 39.8 million reais.

Earlier this Monday, EDP announced approval for investment in its first large-scale solar energy project, the development of a photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of 209 MW in Rio Grande do Norte.

Purchase and Sale of Assets

Cruz also told journalists that he entered into exclusive negotiations with an entity for the sale of the Santo Antônio do Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and Mascarenhas hydroelectric plants, with the plan for the first two being a joint disinvestment with partner China Three Gorges.

EDP ​​expects to sign the sale of the units by the end of the year. According to the executive, it was a broad sales process, with many interested parties. Upon completion, the company does not plan to immediately initiate another asset sale.

“We are not going to immediately start any more process (sales of assets), but that does not mean that we will not do it in the future”, said Cruz.

The operation, which will also allow for a reduction in exposure to the water segment, takes place after the company auctioned Celg-T for 1.9 billion reais last week and sold three transmission projects: lots 24, 7 and 11 , located in the State of Espírito Santo and Maranhão, respectively.

With the asset rotation strategy, the company replaced the 439 km of lines and three substations sold for 756 km of lines and 14 substations in Celg-T’s portfolio, increasing its presence in the Transmission segment.

EDP ​​also announced on Monday that its Board of Directors approved the cancellation of shares currently held in treasury and the launch of a new program for the repurchase of its common shares.

“Who more than us to bet on the quality of our action,” said Cruz, when defending that the company is “undervalued” on the stock market.

Also according to the president of EDP in Brazil, market evaluations indicate that the company’s share could be close to 30 reais per unit, while they are currently traded at around 20 reais.

See the result below: