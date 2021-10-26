EDP ​​(ENBR3) profits 70.3% more on the balance sheet in the 3rd quarter

(EDP Energia Disclosure)

SÃO PAULO – EDP (ENBR3) earned R$ 510 million in the balance sheet for the 3rd quarter, an increase of 70.3%. In the nine-month period, the increase was 67.2%, totaling R$ 1.350 billion.

the performance came above the awaited by Refinitiv, which had a net income of R$304.16 million.

According to João Marques da Cruz, EDP’s CEO, “the first nine months of 2021 were marked by the constant evolution of our results, even with the effects of the pandemic still evident”.

Cruz highlighted the purchase and sale of transmission assets as “the best expressions of the asset rotation strategy in the transmission segment”.

Even with the water crisis playing a major role in national life, “the integrated management of EDP’s portfolio has proven to be effective once again”, celebrated Cruz.

As a result, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled BRL 1.124 billion, an increase of 60.7%, while in adjusted terms it totaled BRL 753.895 million, a positive variation of 30.1%.

Thus, the Ebitda was above projected by Refinitiv, of R$765.67 million.

The accumulated Ebitda in the nine months is BRL 2.972 billion in 2021, 49.8% more than the BRL 1.984 billion in the first 9 months of 2020.

EDP ​​adjustments

Adjusted EBITDA, due to non-recurring and non-cash effects, was R$753.9 million and R$2.2 billion, an increase of 30.1% and 27.9%, in the quarter and in the year, respectively.

Thus, net income adjusted for the EBITDA effects was R$266.2 million and R$827.6 million, an increase of 20.7% and 32.9%, respectively in the quarter and in the year.

On the other hand, the company’s net debt grew 31.8%, reaching R$8.087 billion.

EDP ​​announces share buyback

Also on Monday (25), EDP (ENBR3) announced the cancellation of shares currently held in treasury and the launch of a new share buyback program.

The company canceled a total of 25,685,126 common shares (ENBR3) held in treasury, without reducing the capital stock. Thus, the capital of R$5,502,715,947.12 was divided into 581,165,268 common shares, with 200,000 shares being held in treasury.

In addition, EDP (ENBR3) may repurchase up to 23,558,500 of its issued shares, within a maximum period of 18 months. To date, there are 261,355,469 ENBR3 shares outstanding. The money for the repurchase will come from the company’s profit reserve.

The objective is to “acquire shares to be held in treasury, with the objective of applying available resources to maximize the generation of value for shareholders, since, in the view of management, the current value of its shares does not reflect the real value of its active”.

