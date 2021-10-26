Edu Dracena accepts an invitation to be Santos’ soccer strongman

Edu Dracena, a former Santos player and an outstanding figure in Vila Belmiro, accepted the club’s request and will be the strong man of Peixe football. In the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship, the board began to move to avoid an unprecedented relegation of Alvinegro. Dracena will accompany the squad every day at CT Rei Pelé, at the games and will support the team with her experience and leadership. The information was first published by ESPN.

At first, football executive André Mazzuco and sports manager Jorge Andrade remain at Santos. Peixe has eleven more games for the Brasileirão and needs to add 16 points to try a cut score to get out of the risk of the Z4. Fábio Carille’s team will have Fluminense, Athletico-PR, Palmeiras, Red Bull Bragantino, Atlético-GO, Chapecoense, Corinthians, Fortaleza, Internacional, Flamengo and Cuiabá.

Dracena arrived at Santos in 2009 from Fernerbahçe, Turkey, under suspicion due to physical problems. But with good football, he soon won the title and the title of captain of the team. The defender stayed at Peixe until the end of 2014 and was one of the leaders of Santos during the five years he worked at Vila Belmiro. In addition to the Libertadores, they won the Paulista three times, the Copa do Brasil and the Recopa. With the Alvinegra shirt, he played 227 games and scored 17 goals.