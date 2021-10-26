Edu Dracena accepts proposal and will leave Palmeiras to command Santos football | soccer

Former player Edu Dracena accepted an offer from Santos to assume a position in the club’s football department.

Captain of the tri-championship of the Copa Libertadores da América for Peixe in 2011, the former defender held the role of technical advisor at Palmeiras.

The arrival of Dracena does not mean the departure of the football executive, André Mazzuco. However, the tendency is for the football manager, Jorge Andrade, to leave the club.

It is expected that the former defender will be in Vila Belmiro this Wednesday to follow the confrontation against Fluminense, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The arrival of Dracena, a person with a winning history within Santos, was an idea of ​​the Management Committee to try to find a solution against relegation.

Just before Bahia beat Chapecoense last Sunday and pushed Santos to the Z-4 ​​of Brasileirão, with 29 points in 17th place, the Management Committee had met virtually to debate the club’s moment. The internal understanding was that it was necessary to “do something” to avoid the fall, hence the idea of ​​looking for Edu Dracena.

