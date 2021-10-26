Elon Musk reveals which cryptocurrencies he is currently investing in

This year, the CEO of Tesla and CTO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, had repercussions several times on social networks, especially on Twitter, due to his infamous comments about cryptocurrencies. Usually, the entrepreneur’s publications were ambiguous and caused sudden volatility in the price of various digital assets, thanks to the enormous impact of his influence.

On the last occasion, however, Musk was more incisive in his opinions on the cryptocurrency market and even shared details about his favorite digital assets: the executive revealed which currencies he is currently investing in. The discussion started on Twitter when a user asked him how much he had invested in Shiba Inu (SHIB), a meme currency similar to the well-known Dogecoin (DOGE).

Briefly, Musk replied in a tweet: “Nothing”. Although he says a lot in just one word, his followers were not satisfied with the publication and questioned whether he similarly invested in the Floki cryptocurrency (FLOKI) — another meme coin, this time named after the CEO’s pet dog.

After Musk’s tweet, SHIB’s price plummeted 26.5% and is now seeking recovery. (Source: TecMundo, Adriano Camacho / Reproduction)Source: TecMundo, Adriano Camacho

Which cryptocurrencies did Elon Musk invest in?

In detail, Musk stated that he has investments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) by “curiosity” and took the opportunity to complement: “Don’t risk everything on cryptocurrencies! The real value is to build products and provide services to other human beings, not money in any form”. Considering the distinct nature of these cryptocurrencies, the presence of the meme currency in Musk’s investment portfolio may cause some Internet users to feel strange, however, it is not new.

The CEO has repeatedly commented on “working” with Dogecoin developers, however, he only clarified his interest in the digital asset last Sunday (24): “many people I’ve talked to on Tesla’s production lines or building SpaceX rockets own DOGE,” he contextualizes, “they’re not finance experts or Silicon Valley technologists. That’s why I decided to support DOGE — it felt like the people’s cryptocurrency,” he concludes.

Despite being a huge supporter of the Dogecoin currency, Elon Musk caused a historic downturn in the asset when he participated in the SNL comedy show and made jokes about the asset based on a meme. On the other hand, the entrepreneur also announced a SpaceX lunar mission that was paid for with the token.

POP speculation

Unsurprisingly, Musk’s comments about cryptocurrencies were reflected in asset prices, with SHIB’s volatility being highlighted. Right after the publication of the tweet, the price of the meme currency dropped 26.5% from its most recent top. DOGE, on the other hand, saw an 11.6% rise and hit $0.28 before facing a further correction.