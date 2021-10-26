Elon Musk’s Fortune Goes to $248 Billion After Tesla Receives World’s Largest Electric Vehicle Order

Picture Alliance/Getty Images

The actions of Tesla soared today (25), surpassing their historic highs, after Hertz announced it had made the biggest order of electric vehicles of all time. The company acquired 100,000 cars from Tesla in an attempt to turn around the struggling car rental business.

Tesla shares soared more than 9% on monday to $998, just before 2pm Brasília time. As a result, the paper surpassed the previous record of US$ 909.68 on Friday (22) and boosted the carmaker’s market value to just over $1 trillion.

Get a first-hand look at Forbes Money content on Telegram

The price hike began in the pre-market, immediately after Bloomberg reported that Hertz had ordered the 100,000 Tesla vehicles to be delivered before the end of next year. The company aims to electrify the car rental fleet.

In a note this morning, the analyst at Wedbush Dan Ives said the order marks not only Tesla’s largest order so far, but also the largest electric vehicle order ever, due to the value of $4.2 billion.

In a statement, Hertz said customers will be able to rent the Tesla Model 3s from early November. And he also stressed that the order will help electric vehicles to make up more than 20% of the global fleet from the company.

Hertz shares, which are traded over-the-counter and no longer listed on major exchanges, were virtually stable after falling 3% on Friday.

“While Hertz is in the early stages of electrifying the rental car fleet, Tesla receiving an order of this magnitude highlights the broader adoption of electric vehicles that is taking place as part of this green wave that is hitting the US,” said Ives of Wedbush. He considers Tesla an absolute leader in a growing field of manufacturers that include traditional automakers GM and Ford, as well as new companies Lucid Motors and Faraday Future.

The boost promoted by Hertz helped make Tesla more valuable than the social media giant Facebook, which is worth about $918 billion on Monday. In the United States, only Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, father of Google, are worth more than Tesla.

Tesla’s CEO fortune, Elon Musk, grew amazing US$18.7 billion on Monday morning as the company’s shares soared. The richest person in the world, Musk Valley now has a fortune of $248 billion, according to Forbes.

Hertz filed for bankruptcy, Chapter 11, last May, when the Covid-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on demand from the leisure industry. The company came out of bankruptcy last June, after getting rid of more than $5 billion in debt, in part due to the entry of a new group of investors.

In a statement today, Fields praised “the new Hertz” as he sparked the company’s commitment to increasing its fleet of electric vehicles as part of its restructuring efforts. The order represents about 20% of the nearly 500,000 vehicles Tesla sold last year.