Embraer uses helicopters to test ‘flying car’ routes; cost will start at R$ 99.90 – Savings

Eve Air Mobility, company of embraer, starts on November 8 the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) simulation, connecting Barra da Tijuca with Tom Jobim International Airport, Rio Galeão. The experience, which will take place over a month, with six daily flights, will be carried out with conventional helicopters, but will have a lower cost than these services usually charge. The cost per segment varies from R$99.90 to R$599.99, depending on the day and time of the flight.

The simulation considers values ​​close to what is expected in the future for an operation with an electric vertical take-off (eVTOL) aircraft, the “flying car“, which is still in development by Eve.

The sale of tickets began on Tuesday, 26, and will be carried out by Flapper, an independent platform for on-demand flights, according to a statement issued by Embraer to the market. To buy the service, you must access this site or download the Flapper app.

According to Paul Malicki, CEO of Flapper, a helicopter trip usually has much higher values, because, in chartering, it is common for the helicopter to come back empty. A full flight hour is also typically charged. “Values ​​vary for this category of aircraft from R$ 3,050 to R$ 8,300 per full route”, he says.

“In Eve’s project, we intend to have passengers on and off. In addition, the project aims to test price sensitivity, with numerous available values, subject to demand. We can say that this concept is similar to Uber’s dynamic price. . Although the average price is above R$99, we are willing to adjust it according to demand,” adds Malicki.

The aircraft will be operated on the route by Helisul Aviação, one of the largest helicopter operators in Latin America. Universal Aviation will conduct the ground operational. The Rio Galeão concessionaire and the Mario Henrique Simonsen Business Center complete the partnership as the points of origin and destination and studies associated with the experience.

“Eve’s human-centered approach to development seeks that kind of practical validation of concepts and assumptions that will help us understand and address the key challenges associated with delivering the service,” said André Stein, CEO of Eve. Rio de Janeiro, one of the most congested cities in Brazil and in the world, will help us to raise the real needs of users, partners and the community who will benefit from our mobility solutions.”

Cost benefit

The UAM industry intends to democratize public access to the new modal of air transport, with more accessible prices. Eve’s aircraft, scheduled to hit the market in 2026, will be electric, with low noise and zero carbon emissions.

The simulation is part of an operating concept that began in August this year, to integrate urban air mobility into Brazilian airspace, starting in the city of Rio. More than 50 experts from 12 institutions collaborate with the innovative initiative. The simulation, which will be monitored by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) and by the Airspace Control Department (Decea), is supported by Skyports, EDP, Beacon and Atech.