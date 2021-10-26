English prohibited by her parents from dating young because she is black, marries him 39 years later

In the late 1970s, Mark Bethel, aged 17 and originally from Nassau (Bahamas), went to study at Trent College, a public school near Nottingham (England), where he met Penny Umbers, then 16, a student at a nearby private school. . Soon after, the two transferred to different universities in London. They started a relationship.

But Penny’s father paid a visit to the university where Mark was studying Tourism and demanded that he break up with his daughter. the reason was the fact of being black. The man even threatened to do everything to revoke the scholarship de Mark, claiming to know influential people, told a report on “Birmingham Live”.

Mark’s parents adopted a similar stance and they didn’t approve of him dating a white girl. They even cut the money they gave their son to support himself abroad.

With so much pressure and so much threat, the relationship collapsed. Mark remembers that he stayed with the “heartbroken”, but was totally dependent on the grant and funding of the parents.

Years passed. Mark traveled the world, working in hotels. Had a more lasting relationship, which ended up breaking up. Penny, in turn, married and divorced twice.

But they never forgot what they had lived through. Mark said he was always looking for Penny, especially with the advent of social media, but the change of surname with the Englishwoman’s marriages hampered her mission.

Penny Umbers in the Bahamas: new life Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

However, in 2019, by chance, browsing Facebook, Mark came across a photo that he found very familiar. it was your penny!

Another obstacle arose: the pandemic. Because of travel restrictions due to Covid-19, Mark and Penny stayed a year and a half without being able to meet. Only in June of this year, the two managed to see each other. Penny traveled to the Bahamas to a meeting postponed 39 years.

earlier this month Mark asked for Penny’s hand in marriage. She accepted. The two even wrote a book telling their love story. The two live in the Bahamas, where, Penny points out, “there are few interracial couples.”

The English woman says that “never loved a man as she loves Mark”. And they are being “happily ever after”.