Erasmus criticizes Arcrebian as a farmer

Erasmo Viana called Bil Araújo to vent about his position as farmer of the week in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). In the view of Gabriela Pugliese’s ex-husband, the ex-BBB is not helping people with their tasks.

“You as a farmer, I think you’re sinning, brother,” snapped Erasmus. “Sin in what?” asked Bil. “You’re not helping with the chores, you’re just sleeping,” criticized Erasmo.

Bil defended himself by saying he won’t change his stance.

I’m here to help the people I know I’m going to help. I don’t have to be on top of people. If I come back as a farmer next week, I’ll do the same thing

Erasmo replied to his colleague: “I’m giving you my perception. I think that a farmer is not just about delegating and forgetting, you know? But that’s okay, I respect your opinion.”

The ex-BBB mentioned the other farmers and Erasmus analyzed them. “Erika went up to the head, Rico c*cked and Bill was what I liked the most. I saw that he was there wanting to help.”

“Thanks for the touch, you’re going to be one of the people I’m taking out there,” thanked Bil.

Earlier, MC Gui also criticized the ex-BBB as a farmer.

“Bil didn’t wake up one day to help anyone. Not even to supervise. Ridiculous that,” fired the funkeiro.