Erasmus curses Rico and declares his vote for the influencer

Erasmo Viana is extremely angry with Rico Melquiades’ provocations in “A Fazenda 13”, and talking to Bil Araújo on the reality show, he guaranteed that the influencer will be his priority vote in the formation of Roça.

“I will react by voting for him. He wanted to destabilize me a few times, like that day there after the tug of war, he said ‘you’re a shit, you don’t win any exams’, I hugged him and said ‘relax Riquinho, it’s all right’, I didn’t even buy his battery. Like it or not, it moves me,” he said.

Also, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband speculated about the formation: “I’m sure he pulls Tati. If he doesn’t pull, it’s going to look bad for him, right? He said he was going to put Tati and put Gui Araujo in the garden”.

Bil then opined: “I don’t think he leaves now. If you put a weak person with him, the person will leave by table”.

“I think if I start Tati, there’s only one left, there’s Dynho left. I think the votes will be well distributed this time”, analyzed Erasmo.

“Wow guy. This garden will be ruffled”, concluded the farmer of the week.

REMEMBER RICO’S LAST PROVOCATION

On Sunday night, October 24th, the dynamic of discord took place in “A Fazenda 13”. Of course, the atmosphere of tension and dispute hovered among the participants, but with a more acidic pepper from Rico Melquiades. Target of several rivals in the game, the Alagoas also entered the sights of Erasmo Viana.

But this time he decided not to let it go. As soon as the fitness influencer went to shoot, the ex On Vacation with his ex started hitting the stands, making noise so that the rival lost concentration. The joke caused Gabi Pugliesi’s ex-husband to stop playing and wait for silence.

“It stays there making noise that I don’t play. You will stay there and I will not play. It’s simple”, determined the influencer.

Yet Rico teased him a few more times before finally letting him play. And, finally, Erasmo actually dropped the photo of Alagoas.

In a preview of Tuesday’s vote, participants needed to ‘shoot’ their castmates. Worthy of money, whoever had their photo shot more than three times lost the chance to win R$15,000.

Whoever suffered less, in turn, took the leftover jackpot home. It was not the simplest situation, because according to Bil Araújo, it was practically impossible to take the entire prize. “It’s not impossible, but it has to be very well connected!” replied one of the participants to the farmer’s criticism of the week.

