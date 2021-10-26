Erasmus hugs Dayane and pawns provoke the duo

Dayane Mello and Erasmo Viana, pawns of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), were taunted by fellow inmates during a time when the cast joined a bonfire outside the house, right after enjoying a special pizza meal and wines.

The businessman put one of his arms behind the model, and the pedestrians were unforgiving. “Calm down, Aline!” they shouted, joking with the ex-panicat, who has been exchanging flirtations and kisses with Dayane, who dismissed ulterior motives with Erasmus:

Imagine, I’m one of his ex-wife’s friends, guys. I was at her house before I came in here. Nothing to see. Dayane Mello

“Don’t be jealous, Rico, I know he’s the greatest of your life. Sit here, then,” joked the model. “Oxi, I have nothing to do with it. He knows what he does for his life,” countered the comedian, and the pawns continued teasing and enjoying the situation.

Earlier, Dayane commented on Gabriela Pugliesi’s friendships, pointing out that Erasmo’s ex-wife is in bad company:

This friend of hers, I found so superficial. […] Just the fact that Gabi kept saying I was famous too, the other one already got annoyed. ‘Oh, I’m going to Europe, a trip, I don’t know what.’ Man, she just kept talking about this travel guy. ‘Oh, because there’s someone taking care of my trip, I’m going to Europe, I’m going to Mykonos’. Baby, I live in Europe, you don’t have to talk to me, brag. […] I think that Gabi, if she lived in Bahia for three years, she would be someone else. Dayane Mello

“The world in São Paulo makes her superficial. I think, that’s my perception. She has a peace and love life is wonderful, but the surroundings… Just when I saw that friend of hers so superficial, I said: ‘My God, it has nothing to do with Gabi’. What does she have to do with this girl? I have much more to do with Gabriela than she does,” concluded Dayane, and Erasmo agreed.

Afterwards, the entrepreneur questioned the model if Pugliesi would be watching the rural reality show. “Yes, she said she was going to help me,” Dayane said. “Oh yeah? That’s good,” replied Erasmus.