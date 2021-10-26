Erasmus spent the entire fee for ‘The Farm 13’ to hire Juliette’s team; know the value

Erasmo Viana revealed that before joining “A Fazenda 13” he decided to invest a high amount of money for a team to take care of their social networks. In a conversation with Dayane Mello, the model said that he used all the cash he received from Record to hire people who maintained the social networks of Juliette Freire, champion of “BBB 21”. “I was very bad with the machismo thing, I was very reflective, do you know why? Before entering here, I hired a team to help me, I made an investment, I have 15 people working for me outside 24 hours a day, I used the fee I earned here and I even paid more. I got the entire team that took care of Juliette. I’m paying R$30,000 a month, I’m spending R$90,000 just for the guys to take care of me. I did a fucked up job*, since it’s the opportunity of my life, I’m going to go in with everything”, declared the pawn.

Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband was accused of machismo more than once in the house. The first episode happened with Liziane Gutierrez. He asked the model if she would masturbate thinking about someone in the house. After the episode, he apologized and was asked by the first out of the issue whether he was being sincere or was just afraid of being “cancelled”. Liziane even commented on the pawn having hired the ex-BBB team.

“Erasmo, honey…you can hire Juliette’s team, whoever it is. If you don’t have character, you are sexist, there is no team that works. Be a man and beat your chest, take your BO in there! It’s about that and see if you can forget about it, it’s not possible”, wrote the ex-Fazenda on Twitter. Erika Schneider, who has also been eliminated, also pointed out the sexist attitudes of the pawn, who declared in the house that the affair he had with the former dancer of Faustão before the reality show did not work because she was superficial.