Eudoro shocks Dolores with request

A serious illness causes Eudoro (José Dumont) rethink your attitudes and try to fix your mistakes. And in the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, the colonel surprises Pains (Daphne Bozaski) with a request.

The veteran is suffering from bouts of coughing that often end in blood and returns to Rio de Janeiro to apologize to his daughters. He doesn’t hide the pride he feels when he sees that his youngest heiress has learned to read.

“But look, who would have thought… When he left the Recôncavo, he barely knew how to write your nameand”, comments the colonel, when he sees his daughter studying the lessons passed by Nelio (John Pedro Zappa). “Glad you can count on this young man. Now, for me to rest easy, there’s only one thing left: you make peace with your sister”, complete Eudorus.

“Oh! Until the other day, Painho said that Pilar was no longer his daughter”, replies Dolores, surprised. “I was wrong, Dolores. I was wrong with you two. Pilar is your only sister, a support you may need in a difficult time“, guarantees Eudoro, willing to change the destiny he imposed on the heiress.

