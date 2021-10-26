Europe is experiencing an inverse moment from Brazil and cases soar

Restaurants and beauty salons closed. Online classes. Curfew after 8pm. At least one country in Europe has already returned to crisis mode, while the covid regains strength in places like United Kingdom, Russia and Singapore.

Latvia’s response is the most extreme, but the Baltic country is not alone in the battle against a coronavirus outbreak reminiscent of 2020.

The UK, which spearheaded population immunization and lifted most Covid-related restrictions, now registers the highest number of cases since July. In Germany, infections are at their highest level since May.

In countries where vaccination rates are lower, the situation is worse. With Covid killings at record levels in Russia, the Moscow government could go into lockdown this month. Romania ran out of intensive care beds.

The highly contagious delta variant also causes Covid outbreaks in China and on Australia, countries that have adopted a zero tolerance policy against the coronavirus.

US U.S, where the outbreaks that hit the country in the middle of the year were controlled, the government expanded access to booster doses to try to avoid another wave.

With winter hitting the northern hemisphere, the pandemic is going nowhere, undermining hopes that vaccines would be a quick way out of the crisis. And although immunizers have been shown to be effective in reducing severe cases and deaths, they do not always prevent infection or transmission, and their potency diminishes over time, making the scenario more complicated than it was a year ago.

“The expectation of falling temperatures, the reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines and differences in immunization coverage make it difficult to predict the evolution of the epidemic,” said Arnaud Fontanet, an epidemiologist at the Institut Pasteur who advises the French government. “The next three to six weeks will be critical.”

No two countries are alike, but some things are clear: those that vaccinated earlier, such as Israel, the US and the UK, are the first to face the decline in vaccine effectiveness.

Those who maintain extra public health protection measures – whether masks, immunity passports or meeting limits – seem to do better. And countries where citizens refused immunization show the worst picture.

As in the US, the UK government also encourages seniors and other vulnerable people to take booster shots. Some scientists say this is not enough and are calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reinstate the requirement for masks in crowded environments, vaccination passports for major events and advise more remote work.

“We don’t have to see this increase,” Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to the World Health Organization, said at a news conference on Thursday. “Vaccines are an important part of this, but they’re only part of the issue – like social distancing, masks.”

In Europe, countries like Italy, Germany and France tried to follow the middle path, relying on a combination of vaccination certificates, masks and tests to support vaccination campaigns and prevent further lockdowns.

The model has spread: Bulgaria, the least vaccinated country in the European Union, imposed its own vaccination pass last week.

In Italy, where a pass is required to enter restaurants, theaters and gyms, Prime Minister Mario Draghi has criticized the UK’s lax approach, saying the country has “abandoned all caution” and is now facing the consequences.

Europe’s strategy is “an experiment,” said Marion Koopmans, who heads the virosciency department at Erasmus University Medical Center, on the sidelines of a conference last month. Some unknowns could still come into play, including the potential for a combined wave of Covid and flu infections, he said.