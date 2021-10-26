Europe warns of the risk of a serious flu epidemic in the coming months – 10/26/2021 – Balance and Health

The European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) released on Tuesday (26) a warning about the risk of a serious flu epidemic this end of year in the northern hemisphere.

Although the total number of cases is still low in the 30 nations monitored by the center, there are indications that flu circulation is higher than expected for this time of year.

An additional concern is that the main virus subtype recorded is A (H3N2), which, according to the ECDC, disproportionately affects the elderly and is associated with lower vaccine efficacy.

“This is a sign that the next influenza season may be severe for the elderly, and that influenza patterns may vary between countries in terms of time,” it said.

According to Pasi Penttinen, head of ECDC’s influenza program, a sharp rise in flu infections during Covid’s pandemic could raise cases of serious illness among the elderly and patients with weak immune systems and strain healthcare systems.

While most European countries have fully vaccinated a large portion of their adult population against Covid, more than half of the continent’s nations have seen an increase in the number of new cases in the past four weeks.

Regarding influenza, overall approximately 20% of the population is infected with influenza each year, and one in four develop symptoms.

Elderly people, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses such as heart disease, lung and airway problems, diabetes or immune system problems are at increased risk for serious complications from the flu.

Last year, because of the restriction measures against Covid, there was also a drop in cases of influenza, which, like the coronavirus, is transmitted through the respiratory route.

In the Northern Hemisphere winter between 2020 and 2021, the number of influenza infections in Europe was more than 99% lower than in the previous winter.

“This indicates that non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as avoiding unnecessary crowding and maintaining hygiene measures, are effective not only in curbing the spread of Sars-Cov-2 but also of influenza,” said Penttinen.

ECDC also recommended that all healthcare and nursing home professionals get both Covid and flu shots before the onset of winter.