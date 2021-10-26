Even with rain on the weekend, the situation at Cantareira is still a warning.

Despite the more than 180 mm of rain recorded by Sabesp (Sanitation company of SP) in the springs that supply the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo between Sunday (24) and the morning of this Monday (25), the situation is still considered of alert.

The most critical situation continues to be that of the Cantareira System – responsible for supplying about 9 million people in the state of São Paulo –, which has 28% of its volume, the lowest rate since the beginning of October. At the other end, the Rio Grande reservoir (3rd largest in the system) is the most full, with 83.7%.

The current situation puts Cantareira in the Track 3 – Alert of the classification defined by the National Water Agency (ANA) and the Department of Water and Electric Energy of the State of São Paulo (DAEE), which determine the operating conditions.

This classification divides the system into five bands, the first (considered normal) when the accumulated useful volume is equal to or greater than 60% and the last (the so-called special band) when the accumulated volume is less than 20%.

If you close the month at the current level, Cantareira can go back to the Track 4 – Restriction, when the useful volume is greater than 20% and less than 30%.

In relation to the total volume of water sources, this Monday (25th), Sabesp registered 38.3% of the total. On Saturday (23), for example, this index was 38% and in the last 24 hours the increase was 0.2 percentage point.

Sabesp’s monitoring system data also indicate that in only 2 of the 7 springs the total rainfall this month exceeds the historical average for October – in Cantareira itself, with 131.1 mm compared to 122.3 mm of the average, and in São Paulo Lourenço, with 162 mm this year and 140.5 mm on average.

The set of springs that supply the Metropolitan Region is formed by the Cantareira, Alto Tietê, Guarapiranga, Cotia, Rio Grande, Rio Claro and São Lourenço systems.