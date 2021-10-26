Even with the Chinese embargo, meat prices remain high; understand the reason

High production costs for cattle raisers and slaughterhouses are among the reasons for maintaining the values

Disclosure/Abiec Last week, the value of the arroba of fat cattle reached the lowest level since December, but the decrease does not reach the final consumer



In anticipation of resuming negotiations with the China, ranchers are postponing the slaughter of animals and refrigerators have held the product in stock. Even with the control of mad cow cases in Brazil, the interruption in the importation of Brazilian products is maintained by the Asian country, which has had an impact on the Brazilian productive chain. With the embargo, since the beginning of September, the offer of beef front of the ox rose. Last week, the value of the arroba do boi gordo reached the lowest level since December last year. Even so, prices remain high on the shelves. According to the livestock researcher at the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics at ESALQ, Thiago Bernardino, ranchers and slaughterhouses continue to have high production costs, which justifies the maintenance of values.

“The industry will seek to manage this meat, stock this meat in anticipation of a return of Chinese purchases and also not to drop prices too much, so as not to drop the industry’s margin. It is worth remembering that to keep the meat frozen, it has an energy cost, which is expensive, and it will need to maintain the standard of this meat”, he said. At the same time, retailers have sought to recover operating margins, which should make the fall in beef prices take a long time to reach the end consumer, explains the director of the Supermarket Rede Economia, Vitor Altenfelder.

“In retail, the impact was a drop in consumption because of the price increase and the consumer’s income power was stagnant by inflation, so I have less inventory turnover. I can’t offer the final consumer an improvement in the price of what I already have with the slaughterhouses”, he says. Vitor believes that negotiations between Brazil and China should extend until next year, as the Asian country took advantage of the situation to renegotiate beef contracts with other countries, such as Australia.

*With information from the reporter Victor Moraes