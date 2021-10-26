Evino Announces Purchase of Grand Cru | Business

Evino announced this Monday (25) the acquisition of Grand Cru. The two companies must have combined revenues of R$700 million this year. The value of the deal was not revealed.

“We have identified a huge complementarity between the businesses of Evino and Grand Cru. We realize that the combination of companies can bring consumers a unique omnichannel experience and value proposition,” said Ari Gorenstein, co-CEO of Evino, in a statement.

1 of 1 Alexandre Bratt, CEO of Grand Cru; Ari Gorenstein, co-CEO of Evino; and Marcos Leal, co-founder of Evino — Photo: Disclosure Alexandre Bratt, CEO of Grand Cru; Ari Gorenstein, co-CEO of Evino; and Marcos Leal, co-founder of Evino — Photo: Disclosure

With the transaction, Grand Cru is no longer part of the portfolio of Aqua Capital, a fund with investments in the food and agribusiness areas.

Grand Cru was founded in 1998, has 110 stores and 1,300 labels in its portfolio. By the end of the year, another 17 stores will be opened. Evino started operating in 2013 and became the largest wine e-commerce in Latin America. Now, you should benefit from the Grand Cru’s physical points.

Even with the deal, the brands must be maintained, according to the statement on Monday.

The acquisition of Grand Cru by Evino materializes at a time of increase in wine consumption in the country observed during social isolation.