Evino buys Grand Cru and creates a R$700 million wine importer

After six negotiations, the e-commerce of Evino wines completed the purchase of Grand Cru, a mix of importer and store for final sale to the consumer, according to information from the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, published on Monday (25) and confirmed fur Good Gourmet Business.

The transaction, which took place this weekend, did not have the value revealed. The purchase of Grand Cru by Evino creates the 3rd largest wine importer in Brazil, with an estimated turnover of around R$700 million.

With the acquisition, Evino is positioned behind only Wine.com.br (which incorporated Cantu this year) and VCT, the Chilean branch of Concha Y Toro in Brazil. The transaction, according to Ari Gorenstein, co-CEO of the brand, will expand the capillarity of service to B2C and B2B customers, in the face-to-face and online market.

“We have identified a huge complementarity between the businesses of Evino and Grand Cru. We realize that the combination of companies can bring consumers a unique omnichannel experience and value proposition,” he said.

Unlike what was published earlier, the transaction still awaits a final opinion from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

keep the brand

According to a statement sent to the Good Gourmet Business this Monday afternoon (25), the Grand Cru brand will be maintained even with the acquisition of 100% of the shares by Evino. The new owner claims that both are complementary business models, “both in terms of portfolio and channels of expertise and customer segmentation.”

The acquisition also does not interrupt the expansion plans of Grand Cru across the country, which now has 110 stores and provides for another 17 new points by the end of the year.

“Today, both companies have robust teams that are extremely necessary to fully exploit this potential that we are generating. It is not with a reduction in the team that the approach thesis is sustained, quite the opposite”, says Alexandre Bratt, CEO of Grand Cru.

With the transaction, Grand Cru is also no longer part of the portfolio of Aqua Capital, a stock company with investments in the food and agribusiness areas, of which it was a member since 2015. For Agustin Blanco, managing director of the investor, the union of the two companies form an important player in the global wine market.

“The Aqua group is very pleased with the integration between the companies, which reflects all the improvement, governance and professionalization we have carried out with Grand Cru over the 7 years together, always aiming at robust and accelerated growth”, he says.

The approval by Cade should take 30 to 45 days.