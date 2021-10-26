Ex-Real Madrid, Zidane makes a decision and already has an answer if sought by Manchester United

According to ESPN’s poll, Zinedine Zidane is not interested in taking over Manchester United and will decline an invitation if that happens.

Zinedine Zidane is not interested in running the Manchester United, even if the Premier League team fires Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to sources revealed to ESPN.

Often named as a viable candidate for the position at Old Trafford in the event of the departure of the current coach, the formerReal Madrid is in no hurry to return to command a team and is ‘waiting for the right opportunity to arise’.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Sources told Mark Ogden, journalist at ESPN, that Solskjaer is struggling to save his job as a Manchester United coach, but with a considerable part of the cast having already lost confidence in the Norwegian even before the hard defeat 5-0 defeat against Liverpool.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

THE ESPN was also informed that United’s board of directors is aware that Antonio Conte, former coach of youth, Chelsea and Inter Milan is another option.

Member of the winning team of world Cup with France in 1998, Zidane is a big favorite to take charge of the bleus if Didier Deschamps leaves office, either after the 2022 World Cup or the Euro 2024.

Zidane, 49, left Real Madrid last season, ending his second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu there.

In his experiences at the helm of the Blancos he has amassed a number of trophies, including three from the Champions League, two of Laliga and two of the FIFA Club World Cup.