Facebook and YouTube take off live in which Bolsonaro makes false connection between Covid vaccines and AIDS | National Newspaper

Facebook took off the air on Sunday night (24) the video in which President Jair Bolsonaro made a completely false and absurd relationship between the vaccine against Covid and AIDS. And this Monday (25), in the late afternoon, YouTube also decided to suspend the president’s channel for a week. Since it was published, this new initiative by Bolsonaro to discredit vaccines and discourage vaccination left the medical and scientific communities in disbelief, and provoked vehement criticism in the political sphere as well..

The statement was on the weekly live, last Thursday (21). President Jair Bolsonaro said official reports from the UK would have suggested that people fully vaccinated against Covid would be developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, AIDS, much faster than anticipated. He did not give details about the association between AIDS and the vaccine, which has no scientific backing.

Politicians and the scientific community reacted immediately.

In a note, the HIV/Aids committee of the Brazilian Society of Infectology declared that there is no known relationship between any vaccine against Covid and the development of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome; reinforced that people with HIV/AIDS should be fully vaccinated against Covid; and repudiated all false news that mentions this association.

UNAIDS, linked to the UN, also repudiated the declarations. He said vaccines are the most effective way to control the pandemic; ensured that there is no evidence of an association between immunization against Covid and having a higher risk of falling ill as a result of AIDS; and that the ways of HIV transmission are well known and the vaccine is not a possible way of transmission.

The g1 checking service found: “It is fake that UK government reports suggest that those vaccinated against Covid have developed AIDS.”

The fake message was posted by an English conspiracy website that has already published other unsubstantiated news about the vaccine.

Sought by g1, the UK Department of Health and Welfare said the site spreads fake news and conspiracy theories and said the story is not true.

Zahraa Vindhani, communication officer for the UK Health Security Agency, also claims that “Covid vaccines do not cause AIDS”. “Aids is caused by HIV,” he emphasized.

1 de 1 PSOL and PDT parliamentarians file a lawsuit in the STF asking that Bolsonaro be investigated for disclosing false information — Photo: Reproduction/JN PSOL and PDT parliamentarians file a lawsuit in the STF asking that Bolsonaro be investigated for disclosing false information — Photo: Reproduction/JN

On Sunday (24) night, Facebook took down the video with the president’s live. The content is also no longer available on Instagram. The Facebook spokesperson said that “the platform’s policies do not allow claims that Covid’s vaccines kill or cause serious harm to people.”

This Monday (25), at the end of the afternoon, it was YouTube’s turn to also remove Bolsonaro’s live for violating the channel’s guidelines on medical misinformation in relation to Covid. The measure also prevents new publications and live broadcasts for a week.

PSOL and PDT parliamentarians have filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court asking that Bolsonaro be investigated for the disclosure of false information. In the document, they claim that the declaration, in addition to a criminal act, is an absolute disrespect for the country and the families that are in mourning.

Senator Alessandro Vieira, from Cidadania, considers that the president committed a flagrant crime of false information and asked Covid’s CPI to support the inclusion of the president’s statement in the fake news inquiry.

“It is extremely serious for the President of the Republic, in any case, to try to hinder the process of vaccination of Brazilians. Bolsonaro has been doing this for a long time. The last one is absurd, an attempt to try to attribute to vaccination the possibility of acquiring a disease like AIDS. It is necessary for the Judiciary and Congress itself to take a stand, because a President of the Republic cannot be treated as an irresponsible child”, he said.

Covid’s CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros, said he will include the case in the final report, which will be voted on this Tuesday (26).

“This statement by the President of the Republic only aggravates his circumstance in the CPI investigation. We are making this record in the report still in time and we are forwarding an injunction to the STF asking for the definitive banning of it from social networks,” he said.

In an interview with GloboNews, the vice president of the CPI, senator Randolfe Rodrigues, from Rede, reiterated that it is necessary to ban Bolsonaro from social networks, as happened with former American president Donald Trump,

“We will make two orders. The first one, for the President of the Republic to portray himself in the same live, on the same social media channels, for the lie he spread, under penalty of receiving a high daily fine. This will be the first request. The second: that Minister Alexandre de Moraes, within the scope of the fake news inquiry, assess the possibility of suspension for a fixed or indefinite period of Mr. Jair Bolsonaro from all social networks or even in addition to the possibility of banning”, he said.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, from Progressistas, said that he hopes to speed up, in the Chamber, the vote on legislation to combat fake news. He was asked about Facebook’s decision to take Bolsonaro’s statement down.

“If he doesn’t have any scientific basis for it, he’s just going to pay for his statement. I hope it hasn’t,” he said.

In addition to the political area, doctors and infectious diseases criticized Bolsonaro’s statement. They highlighted the importance and safety of vaccination against Covid.

“The benefit of vaccines with regard to the prevention of deaths, with regard to the prevention of hospitalizations, is unequivocal, and the role that vaccines played in this epidemiological moment in which we live is also unequivocal. Brazil has never, let’s say in the recent past, had such controlled rates of deaths and hospitalizations as we have at the moment. And one of the main pillars that allowed us to experience this moment is exactly the advance of vaccination. So what we understand is important is sharing knowledge and sharing correct information. Fake news and untrue information only harm a scenario that is already dramatic for our population”, highlighted infectious disease specialist Marco Aurélio Sáfadi.

Jornal Nacional sought the Palácio do Planalto to comment on the decisions of Facebook and YouTube, but had no answer.